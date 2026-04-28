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Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Live Nation Entertainment logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Live Nation will report Q1 2026 results after the close on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET; analysts forecast EPS of ($0.31) and $3.5862 billion in revenue.
  • In its last report (Feb. 19) Live Nation missed EPS estimates at ($1.06) vs. consensus ($1.00) while revenue beat at $6.31 billion (+11.1% YoY); analysts expect $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS next year.
  • Shares recently traded around $156.22 with a market cap of $36.68 billion, and the analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $186.29 (21 Buys, 2 Holds, 1 Sell).
  • Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $3.5862 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.11% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.22. 436,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.43 and a beta of 1.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $156,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,966,736.10. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,772 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

See Also

Earnings History for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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