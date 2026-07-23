Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to announce earnings of $0.6630 per share and revenue of $7.5517 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 0.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.1%

LYV opened at $178.05 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,345,878.57. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $10,474,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 204,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,555.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company's stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the company's stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 344.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company's stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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