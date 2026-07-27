LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.60. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 22,847,941 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVWR

LiveWire Group Stock Up 84.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 161.65% and a negative net margin of 234.48%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in LiveWire Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,179 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company's stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

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