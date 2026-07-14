LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 4.2% - What's Next?

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.7250. Approximately 325,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 434,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6955.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 137.09% and a negative net margin of 263.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,744 shares of the company's stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company's stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

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