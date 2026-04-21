LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Research lowered shares of LKQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,939 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 159.4% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,476 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company's stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.91. LKQ has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. LKQ's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

Further Reading

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