Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives "Buy" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 125 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LLOY. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 103 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 98 to GBX 106 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Shore Capital Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 110.44.

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Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY stock traded down GBX 1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97.16. 651,214,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,348,188. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.60. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.91. The company has a market cap of £56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Lloyds Banking Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

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