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Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Lloyds Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.81 and traded as high as GBX 112.45. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 111.03, with a volume of 223,284,844 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 117 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 125 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 113.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.81. The company has a market cap of £64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 478.50 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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