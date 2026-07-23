Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $6.8446 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 AM ET.

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Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,959 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 463,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

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