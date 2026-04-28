Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 6.1% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
loanDepot logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 6.1% to $1.645 on Tuesday on below-average volume (761,279 shares), trading near its 50-day SMA ($1.65) but well under the 200-day SMA ($2.28).
  • Analysts are largely negative with a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a $2.38 consensus price target, following downgrades from firms including Zacks and Weiss (Goldman Sachs is an outlier with a $2.40 target).
  • Fundamentals remain weak: loanDepot reported a quarterly EPS miss, has a negative net margin and ROE, a negative PE ratio, high leverage (debt-to-equity 8.22), and a market cap of about $558 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.6450. 761,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,050,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.40 price target on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $2.38.

View Our Latest Report on loanDepot

loanDepot Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $557.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $316.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.29 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 8,934.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company's stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc NYSE: LDI is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in loanDepot Right Now?

Before you consider loanDepot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and loanDepot wasn't on the list.

While loanDepot currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines