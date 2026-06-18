Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $620.6842.

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LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and GM Defense announced a new partnership to strengthen U.S. defense manufacturing, improve supply-chain resilience, and speed production of critical systems, which could support future revenue growth. Lockheed Martin, GM Defense Collaborate to Strengthen America's Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base

Lockheed Martin and GM Defense announced a new partnership to strengthen U.S. defense manufacturing, improve supply-chain resilience, and speed production of critical systems, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed also reportedly secured additional large defense orders, including GPS IIIF satellite, sonar, F-35 sustainment and missile-related contracts, reinforcing the bull case that demand remains strong despite geopolitical noise.

Lockheed also reportedly secured additional large defense orders, including GPS IIIF satellite, sonar, F-35 sustainment and missile-related contracts, reinforcing the bull case that demand remains strong despite geopolitical noise. Positive Sentiment: New articles highlighted Lockheed’s advanced radar and undersea warfare portfolio, suggesting ongoing investment in higher-priority defense technologies that can help sustain backlog and long-term earnings visibility.

New articles highlighted Lockheed’s advanced radar and undersea warfare portfolio, suggesting ongoing investment in higher-priority defense technologies that can help sustain backlog and long-term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin marked 75 years of manufacturing excellence at its Marietta, Georgia facility, a positive long-term branding and operational message, but not an immediate financial catalyst. Lockheed Martin, Government Officials Tout Site's 75 Years of Manufacturing Excellence and a Strong Future

Lockheed Martin marked 75 years of manufacturing excellence at its Marietta, Georgia facility, a positive long-term branding and operational message, but not an immediate financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about an Iran peace deal could cool some near-term defense sentiment, but analysts argue it is unlikely to eliminate defense spending needs or Lockheed’s longer-term demand backdrop.

Reports about an Iran peace deal could cool some near-term defense sentiment, but analysts argue it is unlikely to eliminate defense spending needs or Lockheed’s longer-term demand backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Investors may still be digesting Lockheed’s prior earnings miss on both EPS and revenue, which remains a reminder that execution needs to improve even with a strong backlog.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LMT opened at $531.09 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $542.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.84. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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