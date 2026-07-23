Lockheed Martin Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.45 (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 3.45 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $32.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $514.50 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $411.00 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $521.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.75. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 29.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $615.78.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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