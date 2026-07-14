Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1% on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $560.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as low as $514.87 and last traded at $515.3210. 696,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,583,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $520.68.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $607.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin expanded its quantum talent pipeline partnership with Xanadu, which highlights growth in emerging defense-adjacent technologies and helped lift sentiment around the company’s innovation efforts.

Lockheed Martin expanded its quantum talent pipeline partnership with Xanadu, which highlights growth in emerging defense-adjacent technologies and helped lift sentiment around the company’s innovation efforts. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Lockheed Martin’s very large backlog suggest durable multi-year demand, supporting the investment case for future revenue visibility.

Articles highlighting Lockheed Martin’s very large backlog suggest durable multi-year demand, supporting the investment case for future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Rising geopolitical tensions have also kept attention on defense contractors, which can reinforce the view that demand for Lockheed Martin’s systems remains strong.

Rising geopolitical tensions have also kept attention on defense contractors, which can reinforce the view that demand for Lockheed Martin’s systems remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained mixed after TD Cowen lowered its price target to $560 and kept a hold rating, indicating investors may see limited near-term upside despite long-term strength.

Analyst coverage remained mixed after TD Cowen lowered its price target to $560 and kept a hold rating, indicating investors may see limited near-term upside despite long-term strength. Negative Sentiment: Investors are assessing Lockheed Martin’s $3.45 billion Ultra Maritime acquisition, with commentary questioning whether the deal will improve naval competitiveness fast enough to offset weaker cash flow and program-related charges.

Investors are assessing Lockheed Martin’s $3.45 billion Ultra Maritime acquisition, with commentary questioning whether the deal will improve naval competitiveness fast enough to offset weaker cash flow and program-related charges. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary now favors General Dynamics over Lockheed Martin in naval defense, which may be pressuring sentiment relative to peers.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $696,891,000 after acquiring an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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