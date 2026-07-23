Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 10.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $576.00 and last traded at $568.6190. 3,266,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,573,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.36.

The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $615.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here