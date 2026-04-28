Logitech International (LOGI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.0810 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $123.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company's stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Logitech International from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Logitech International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered Logitech International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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