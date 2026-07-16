LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.82 and traded as low as GBX 187.36. LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 188.50, with a volume of 3,476,648 shares changing hands.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 282 to GBX 252 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 210 to GBX 190 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 227.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMP

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 16.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £464.60 million for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Research analysts anticipate that LondonMetric Property Plc will post 13.7260274 earnings per share for the current year.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LondonMetric Property, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LondonMetric Property wasn't on the list.

While LondonMetric Property currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here