L'Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.53, but opened at $87.32. L'Oreal shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 17,283 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of L'Oreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of L'Oreal to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L'Oreal to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L'Oreal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of L'Oreal from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY

L'Oreal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53.

L'Oreal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L'Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

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