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L'Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
L'Oreal logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • L'Oréal stock gapped up pre-market, opening at $87.32 after a prior close of $80.53 and last trading at $87.24 on a volume of 17,283 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but positive overall, with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 5 Hold, 1 Sell) after several recent upgrades and one downgrade.
  • The company shows low leverage and solid liquidity (debt-to-equity 0.23, current ratio 1.44, quick ratio 1.15) and the shares are trading slightly above the 50-day ($85.23) and roughly in line with the 200-day ($86.53) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.53, but opened at $87.32. L'Oreal shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 17,283 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of L'Oreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of L'Oreal to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L'Oreal to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L'Oreal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of L'Oreal from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY

L'Oreal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53.

L'Oreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L'Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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