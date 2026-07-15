Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Truist Financial

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the building manufacturing company's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.80.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE LPX opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,048,136 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $326,927,000 after purchasing an additional 932,177 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,536,884 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $285,639,000 after buying an additional 737,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,315 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $175,355,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,824 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $139,218,000 after buying an additional 332,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,721 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $119,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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