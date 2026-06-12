Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lovesac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price objective on Lovesac in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.67.

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Lovesac Stock Performance

Lovesac stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,524. The firm has a market cap of $248.67 million, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.480 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.340-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson purchased 1,477 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $25,035.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,442.95. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lovesac by 130.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 10.7% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the company's stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Lovesac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lovesac this week:

Lovesac Company Profile

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

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