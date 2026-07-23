Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.5667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after purchasing an additional 887,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.49 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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