Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) EVP Sells $559,575.00 in Stock

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) EVP Margrethe Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of LOW stock traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,157,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,975. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after buying an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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