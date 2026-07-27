Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 3.6% - Should You Sell?

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 73,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,113,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lsb Industries and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Report on LXU

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lsb Industries

In other news, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $118,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $587,455.76. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 202,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,389,370.20. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lsb Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lsb Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lsb Industries by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,493 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lsb Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,804 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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