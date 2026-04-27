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LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
LSL Property Services logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LSL hit a new 52‑week low, trading as low as GBX 216 and last at GBX 220 on heavy volume, sitting below its 50‑day (GBX 234.53) and 200‑day (GBX 248.21) moving averages, signaling near‑term weakness.
  • The shares trade at a PE of 13.58 with a PEG of 1.49; the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 24.40, a net margin of 9.21% and ROE of 20.71%, and analysts forecast roughly GBX 24.14 EPS for the year—showing continued profitability despite the share decline.
  • LSL provides B2B mortgage, surveying & valuation and estate‑agency franchising services in the UK, and carries moderate leverage (debt‑to‑equity 55.75) with relatively low market volatility (beta 0.54), which may inform risk considerations for investors.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of LSL Property Services.

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 216 and last traded at GBX 220, with a volume of 84232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.44.

LSL Property Services Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of £219.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.21.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 24.40 EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Analysts forecast that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current year.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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