LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 216 and last traded at GBX 220, with a volume of 84232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.44.

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LSL Property Services Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of £219.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.21.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 24.40 EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Analysts forecast that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current year.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

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