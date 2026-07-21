LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $123,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,058.44. The trade was a 7.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.41 per share, for a total transaction of $153,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,768.45. This represents a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,344 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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