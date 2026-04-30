LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,209,738 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 2,682,679 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

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LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE LTC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 166,806 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,360. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.61.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.41. LTC Properties had a net margin of 44.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. LTC Properties's payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,403,378. This trade represents a 23.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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