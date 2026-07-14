LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Director Timothy Triche Sells 3,125 Shares

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $123,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,058.44. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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LTC Properties Trading Up 1.0%

LTC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 898,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,890. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.57. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. LTC Properties's payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 207,043 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 74.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,930 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 188,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 47.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 483,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 155,226 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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