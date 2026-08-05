Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $6.95. Lucid Group shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 2,387,781 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 56.2% year over year to approximately $405 million, while deliveries rose 19% to 3,953 vehicles. Growth was supported partly by the Gravity SUV, and revenue exceeded some analyst estimates. Lucid’s Q2 Sales Beat Estimates

Second-quarter revenue increased 56.2% year over year to approximately $405 million, while deliveries rose 19% to 3,953 vehicles. Growth was supported partly by the Gravity SUV, and revenue exceeded some analyst estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management launched an operational reset targeting $1.4 billion in 2026 cash-flow improvements through operating-expense, capital-spending, production and working-capital reductions. Lucid said total liquidity was about $3.0 billion and should provide runway well into 2027. Lucid Announces Operational Reset

Management launched an operational reset targeting $1.4 billion in 2026 cash-flow improvements through operating-expense, capital-spending, production and working-capital reductions. Lucid said total liquidity was about $3.0 billion and should provide runway well into 2027. Positive Sentiment: The robotaxi initiative advanced, with Gravity production-validation vehicles being tested by Uber and Nuro. Lucid also said its Saudi Arabian AMP-2 facility has moved from construction into industrialization, potentially supporting future production and strategic backing. Lucid’s Turnaround Plan

The robotaxi initiative advanced, with Gravity production-validation vehicles being tested by Uber and Nuro. Lucid also said its Saudi Arabian AMP-2 facility has moved from construction into industrialization, potentially supporting future production and strategic backing. Neutral Sentiment: Lucid produced 4,774 vehicles, up 24% year over year, but intentionally reduced production to lower inventory and preserve cash. This may improve near-term liquidity while also signaling softer demand and limiting revenue growth.

Lucid produced 4,774 vehicles, up 24% year over year, but intentionally reduced production to lower inventory and preserve cash. This may improve near-term liquidity while also signaling softer demand and limiting revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: The quarterly loss widened substantially to $3.30 per share, missing consensus estimates cited by several reports. Lucid posted a gross loss of roughly $427 million, an operating loss of $1.08 billion and a net loss of $1.26 billion. Lucid Q2 Earnings

The quarterly loss widened substantially to $3.30 per share, missing consensus estimates cited by several reports. Lucid posted a gross loss of roughly $427 million, an operating loss of $1.08 billion and a net loss of $1.26 billion. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash use reached approximately $1.22 billion, increasing pressure to execute the cost-cutting plan and potentially raise additional capital despite recently improved liquidity. Lucid Cost-Cutting Plans

Operating cash use reached approximately $1.22 billion, increasing pressure to execute the cost-cutting plan and potentially raise additional capital despite recently improved liquidity. Negative Sentiment: CEO Silvio Napoli indicated that the midsize EV will be delayed until quality and production processes meet company standards. The delay postpones Lucid’s planned entry into a larger, more affordable market and weakens a key part of its turnaround strategy. Lucid Delays Midsize Vehicle

CEO Silvio Napoli indicated that the midsize EV will be delayed until quality and production processes meet company standards. The delay postpones Lucid’s planned entry into a larger, more affordable market and weakens a key part of its turnaround strategy. Negative Sentiment: July U.S. sales fell, while competition, reduced EV demand and job-cut charges continued to weigh on sentiment. Investors are therefore treating the revenue beat as insufficient to offset profitability and execution risks.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Lucid Group to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 304,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock worth $127,488,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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