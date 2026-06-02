Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 7% - Here's What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.1850. Approximately 13,116,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,371,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

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Lucid Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $6.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.29). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 248.09% and a negative return on equity of 304.01%. The company had revenue of $282.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock worth $127,488,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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