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Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 10% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Lucid Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lucid Group shares jumped 10% in mid-day trading, hitting as high as $6.68, as a broader rebound in high-beta EV stocks lifted the sector. Trading volume also surged to more than double the average session level.
  • Sector strength and Tesla’s rebound were key drivers, with Lucid rising alongside Tesla and Rivian in a tech-led market recovery. The move appears tied more to sentiment than to a company-specific catalyst.
  • Legal and fundamental concerns remain in focus, as securities class-action deadlines and repeated fraud allegations continue to cloud the stock. Analysts remain cautious overall, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.67.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lucid Group.

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 25,646,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 12,269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Lucid Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.29). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 248.09% and a negative return on equity of 304.01%. The company had revenue of $282.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,361,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company's stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,488,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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