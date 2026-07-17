Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 13.9% Higher - What's Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.36. 48,033,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 14,158,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Get Lucid Group alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jain Global LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here