Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.30. 8,220,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,144,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

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Lucid Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Benchmark lowered Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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