Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 3% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Lucid Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lucid Group stock rose 3% on Tuesday, trading as high as $7.44 before closing near $7.32, with volume below its recent average.
  • The article highlights a mixed outlook: some investors see potential upside in Lucid’s long-term EV story, but recent weaker quarterly results and execution concerns have kept the stock under pressure.
  • Legal and analyst sentiment remain cautionary, with a new class-action lawsuit and multiple law-firm deadline alerts adding pressure, while Wall Street’s overall rating on LCID is still Reduce with a consensus price target of $9.56.
  • Interested in Lucid Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 12,267,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 14,188,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Key Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,485,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,465,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lucid Group Right Now?

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines