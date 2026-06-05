lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded to "Neutral" Rating by BTIG Research

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $189.05.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $338.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $362,598,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $304,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $203,457,000 after purchasing an additional 426,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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