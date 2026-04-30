lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.91 and last traded at $138.16, with a volume of 3357671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.39.

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lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Down 3.0%

The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.68.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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