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Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Lulu's Fashion Lounge logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Lulu's Fashion Lounge surged 347.6% in July, rising to 42,952 shares as of July 15 from 9,596 shares on June 30. Short interest now represents 1.6% of the company’s shares, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.6.
  • The stock was up 3.8% and opened at $19.20, well above its 50-day moving average of $9.56 and 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company’s market cap is about $54.9 million.
  • Recent earnings were mixed: Lulu's reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $1.44 per share, but revenue of $57.53 million fell short of analyst estimates. Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of Sell.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lulu's Fashion Lounge.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,952 shares, a growth of 347.6% from the June 30th total of 9,596 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in shares of Lulu's Fashion Lounge by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 171,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu's Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lulu's Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Stock Up 3.8%

LVLU opened at $19.20 on Friday. Lulu's Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.16 million. Lulu's Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 423.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Lulu's Fashion Lounge from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on LVLU

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge, Inc is a publicly traded e-commerce apparel retailer that specializes in women's fashion. Headquartered in Chico, California, the company operates under the “Lulus” brand, offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the trends and needs of a diverse female audience. Since completing its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LVLU, Lulu's has focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer business model and enhancing its online platform to drive global reach.

The company's core product portfolio includes dresses, tops, denim, swimwear, jumpsuits and outerwear, complemented by a range of shoes, jewelry and handbags.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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