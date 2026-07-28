Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $2.7404 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Lumen Technologies's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 602,705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,985,216 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 300,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,673 shares of the technology company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,869,000 after acquiring an additional 652,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company's core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumen Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumen Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Lumen Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here