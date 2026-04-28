Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1268) per share and revenue of $2.8423 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business's revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 2,782,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,335,585. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.52. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.95.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Diankha Linear sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $355,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,026.81. The trade was a 18.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 78,685 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,211,742 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $172,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 737.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,043,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082,560 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,605,410 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,911 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,854,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 437.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,301,387 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,387 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company's core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

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