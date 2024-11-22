Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $273,554.10 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $273,554.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,857.62. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,331. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $341,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375,389 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $71,025,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

