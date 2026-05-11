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Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
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Key Points

  • Lumentum shares hit a new 52-week high after Citic Securities sharply raised its price target from $620 to $1,186, with the stock trading as high as $1,072.70 intraday.
  • Several other analysts also lifted targets on the name, including Barclays, Rosenblatt, UBS, and TD Cowen, contributing to a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,012.43.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, reporting $2.37 EPS versus $2.27 expected and 90.1% year-over-year revenue growth, while insiders recently sold shares and institutional investors remain heavily invested.
  • Interested in Lumentum? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citic Securities raised their price target on the stock from $620.00 to $1,186.00. The company traded as high as $1,072.70 and last traded at $1,061.4340, with a volume of 5711970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $903.80.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LITE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,801 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $776.13 and a 200-day moving average of $502.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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