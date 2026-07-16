Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $693.00 and last traded at $706.23. 3,957,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,837,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $752.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lumentum from $995.00 to $800.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

View Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Down 6.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $872.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $708.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total transaction of $1,416,113.28. Following the sale, the director owned 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,558.72. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $683,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $521,563,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $474,495,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $432,062,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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