Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 7.7% - What's Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $716.40 and last traded at $752.00. Approximately 4,190,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,851,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $814.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $876.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,558.72. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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