Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 9.2% - Here's Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $934.00 and last traded at $934.9240. Approximately 4,491,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,996,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,029.15.

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Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $865.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $30,844,065.35. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,000. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 39,844 shares of company stock worth $37,443,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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