Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 11.1% - What's Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $977.27 and last traded at $964.50. 5,759,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,023,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $868.07.

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Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

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Lumentum Stock Up 11.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $825.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. This trade represents a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock worth $33,367,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 590.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $356,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 25.8% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 21,580 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. E20 Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Lumentum by 606.9% in the first quarter. E20 Capital Ltd now owns 186,661 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $131,178,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 163.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 567,182 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $398,590,000 after acquiring an additional 351,676 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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