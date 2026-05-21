Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading 8.8% Higher - What's Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $909.00 and last traded at $944.2420. 1,126,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,966,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $868.07.

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Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price target on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $825.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,735,477.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,192 shares of company stock worth $33,367,059. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $683,661,000 after buying an additional 291,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $521,563,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $474,495,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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