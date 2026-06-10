Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Up 3.8% - Should You Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $884.18 and last traded at $853.26. Approximately 5,794,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,037,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $821.76.

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Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $886.80 and its 200-day moving average is $618.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,735,477.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $683,661,000 after buying an additional 291,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $521,563,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,495,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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