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Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • Desjardins cut Lundin Gold’s price target from C$105 to C$100 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying approximately 24.1% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: MarketBeat reports a consensus “Buy” rating and average price target of C$102.17, despite Jefferies also lowering its target to C$88.
  • Lundin Gold shares rose 1.5% to C$80.59, while the company reported C$1.57 earnings per share and C$788.83 million in quarterly revenue.
  • Interested in Lundin Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Lundin Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$102.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TSE:LUG traded up C$1.21 on Monday, hitting C$80.59. The company had a trading volume of 228,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,355. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$62.55 and a 1 year high of C$130.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$788.83 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 68.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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