LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0010 per share and revenue of $81.5690 million for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.5%

LXP stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.09.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is presently 154.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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