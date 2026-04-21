LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,756,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $87,414,000 after buying an additional 578,169 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after buying an additional 3,465,123 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 4,688,972 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,797,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,942,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,597 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,633,000 after buying an additional 145,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.8%

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is 154.70%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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