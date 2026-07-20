LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 299,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session's volume of 542,622 shares.The stock last traded at $60.8540 and had previously closed at $58.51.

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Key Headlines Impacting LXP Industrial Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting LXP Industrial Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: LXP shareholders will receive $61.20 per share in cash, a premium to recent VWAP levels, which supports the stock price. Reuters article

LXP shareholders will receive $61.20 per share in cash, a premium to recent VWAP levels, which supports the stock price. Positive Sentiment: The LXP board unanimously approved the transaction, which reduces uncertainty and suggests management believes the offer is attractive. GlobeNewswire article

The LXP board unanimously approved the transaction, which reduces uncertainty and suggests management believes the offer is attractive. Neutral Sentiment: The deal includes a 40-day go-shop period, so LXP can still seek a better offer before the merger closes. GlobeNewswire article

The deal includes a 40-day go-shop period, so LXP can still seek a better offer before the merger closes. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction still needs shareholder approval and other closing conditions, so there is execution risk before completion. Reuters article

The transaction still needs shareholder approval and other closing conditions, so there is execution risk before completion. Negative Sentiment: LXP agreed to suspend common share dividends until the deal closes or is terminated, which removes an income stream for shareholders. GlobeNewswire article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. Weiss Ratings upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $54.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is 189.19%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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