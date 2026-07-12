LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Evercore set a $54.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.10.

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LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LXP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 317,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,685 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 61,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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