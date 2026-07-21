LXP Industrial Trust's (LXP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.20.

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LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.04.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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